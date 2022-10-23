Lori Harvey Pops in Threaded Gown and Lavender Louboutins at Wearable Art Gala 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey revamped purple hues during the 2022 Wearable Art Gala.

The SKN by LH founder posed on the red carpet for the occasion in Santa Monica, wearing an elaborately draped dress. Styled by Elly Karamoh, the ombré purple number featured an embroidered 3D curved bodice, complete with a cutout attachment that swirled in a wrapped form around her neck. Harvey’s slick dress also gained an edge from a tiered thigh-high slit, as well as numerous thin threads in violet and lavender hues, creating a daring yet artistically unique look. Diamond rings, as well as sparkling diamond and amethyst teardrop earrings, completed her ensemble with a glamorous finish.

When it came to footwear, the Gymshark ambassador slipped into a set of Christian Louboutin’s “Hot Chick” pumps. The glossy $775 style featured pointed toes and curved upper counters, crafted from light lavender patent leather. Louboutin’s signature red soles and a set of 4-inch stiletto heels completed the pair.

The moment notably marked one of Louboutin’s first red carpet moments since he was announced as the Lifetime Achievement Award winner at this year’s Footwear News Achievement Awards.

The Wearable Art Gala is an annual event, hosted by Where Art Can Occur (WACO) in Santa Monica at WACO Theater Center. This year’s themed occasion, “Harlem Nights,” celebrated 1920’s-50’s fashion and the legacies of artists including Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald with a dinner, cocktails and art auction. Honorees included Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford, with special musical performances by Andra Day and Chloe and Halle Bailey. The event was notably chaired by Beyonce and Solange Knowles, as well as Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Bianca Lawson.

