Lori Harvey Exudes Gilded Glamour In Ruffled Yellow Ballgown & Gold Heels at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Hollywood’s biggest names are in the South of France for the Cannes International Film Festival. Among the star-studded roster was Lori Harvey in a beautiful strapless ballgown that exuded “gilded glamour.”

The model had all eyes on her today as she hit the red carpet at the 2022 Opening Ceremony and “Final Cut” screening. In a sea of suits and breezy maxi dresses, Harvey illuminated the red carpet, keeping firm focus on the whimsical garment from Alexander Vauthier’s Spring 2020 Couture Collection.

Lori Harvey attends the ‘Final Cut’ screening and Opening Ceremony during 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on May 17, 2022. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The ruffled garment featured a frayed bodice wrapped in layers of spool of ribbon and held together by a shimmering diamond brooch on the left hip. The voluminous skirt flared in tiers of buttery yellow ruffles framing Harvey’s waist, reaching down to an inch above the red carpet to give a glimpse of her pointy gold heels.

To amp up the glam factor, the SKN by LH founder accessorized with a layered Messika Paris diamond choker necklace, dainty earrings, and midi rings. Her signature sleek bun, dewy makeup and glossy lip gave the look a total air of regality.

Lori Harvey arrives on the red carpet at the ‘Final Cut’ screening and Opening Ceremony during 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2022. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Harvey is known for having a chic and trendy sartorial sense. Whether she’s traveling, attending events or making appearances, the fashion influencer never misses and certainly knows how to make statement. She has a shoe wardrobe that consists of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. Harvey has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

