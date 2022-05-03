Lizzo Impressively Plays Flute With Dramatic Nails, 6-Inch Heels & Unique Split-Dress on Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet

Lizzo isn’t a stranger to glamour. The powerhouse rapper and singer is often spotted in bold, glitzy looks that are gloriously trendy and full of unapologetic sex appeal. So it’s no wonder the star absolutely smashed the Met Gala’s “Gilded Glamour” dress code tonight in New York, taking all of her style must-haves and rolling them into one show-stopping look — golden flute included.

Lizzo at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

For fashion’s biggest night, the 34-year-old singer wore a unique black dress by designer Thom Browne featuring a corset-like top with boning, exaggerated hips and buttons down the front. Notably, the dress was cut into two pieces with a split around the skirt’s circumference. Small pieces of fabric along this split attached the upper mini dress portion of the gown to the lower portion of the look, which was a full floor-length skirt.

Lizzo at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

True to the night’s “Gilded Glamour” dress code, Lizzo covered the dress with a floor-sweeping black coat that incorporated golden flower embroidery, adding an opulent feel to the look. The gold embroidery reportedly took 1,200 hours to complete, with the full outfit taking 22,000 hours to make. For footwear, she wore a thick patent leather black platform.

Lizzo carried a golden flute, which matched her corkscrew black and gold acrylic nails by nail artist Eri Ishizu. Amazingly, she managed to play a flute solo on the red carpet, even with the stunning spiral acrylics. The star also accessorized the look with a thick gold choker featuring a multiple stacked ring look.

Her locks were slicked into meticulous finger waves at the crown of her head, which gradually lead into the star’s naturally curly locks. Wearing a slightly smoky eye look with statement lashes, Lizzo also went bold with her lipstick, wearing a deep burgundy color.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

