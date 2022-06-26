Lizzo Brings the Drama & Old Hollywood Glamour in Gucci Dress & Platforms on BET Awards Red Carpet

Lizzo certainly knows how to make an entrance.

The “About Damn Time” singer hit the red carpet ahead of the BET Awards on Sunday in LA. She is set to perform at the awards later in the evening To the event, she wore a navy blue sequin gown. The custom Gucci dress featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline, a high leg slit and black feather detailing. She accessorized with sparkly crystal earrings, but otherwise let her dress serve as the main focal point of her look.

Lizzo at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26 in LA. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Lizzo slipped into a pair of daring shoes for the red carpet. She wore black platform heels with a criss-cross toe strap as well as an ankle strap for extra support. The sky-high heels included a thick platform sole that added at least 2 inches to the overall height of the shoes.

Lizzo at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26 in LA. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The “Good As Hell” singer never refrains from taking fashion risks. She has a penchant for modern and stylish clothing that stays true to her personal aesthetic and showcases her affinity for bold prints and colors. As for her footwear style, Lizzo tends to gravitate towards statement heels and pumps, chunky sneakers, combat boots and fuzzy slides.

The BET Awards celebrate the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson is the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each.

