Lisa Rinna Makes a Case for Polka Dots in Magda Butrym Blouse With Matching Trousers & Pointy Pumps at THR’s Women in Entertainment Gala

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna attended The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles today. The socialite arrived in a black and white Magda Butrym set, making a case for polka dots.

Rinna’s look featured a long-sleeve blouse with a plunging neckline and a floral 3D embellishment that rested on her shoulder. She paired it with matching high-waisted fitted trousers, also covered in polka dots. The set is from Butrym’s fall 2022 collection.

Lisa Rinna attends The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

The polka dot pattern was first named in the mid-1800s after the Czech dance of the same name. Polka dots picked up popularity in the 1920s, which is when Minnie Mouse was first famously illustrated in the fabric. Often associated with retro fashion, polka dots are a spring and summer staple, especially in dresses and bathing suits.

Lisa Rinna attends The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 7, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

The “Days of Our Lives” actress completed the look with black pumps. The style featured a pointed toe, elongating the silhouette. The pumps added height to the look with a stiletto heel reaching at least 3 inches in height.

A closer look at Lisa Rinna’s shoes. CREDIT: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Rinna kept her caramel brown bob in a spikey blown-out style complimenting her glamorous makeup that featured a daring smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

Lisa Rinna attends The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 7, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

When it comes to footwear, Rinna often gravitates towards sleek and statement heels. The “Vanished” actress usually slips into sleek pumps or stiletto-heeled sandals from designer labels, including Tom Ford, Versace and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she can be seen in low and high-top sneakers by Gucci, Adidas and Nike.

Last night, Rinna attended the People’s Choice Awards 2022 in Los Angeles wearing a plunging outfit. She donned a long-sleeve black fitted gown with a plunging neckline that cascaded into a knotted detail that brought attention to the slight slit on the skirt. Rinna completed the outfit with a pair of black leather sandals. The pointed-toe heels featured a cross-strap design that was decorated with a sparkling buckle. The sandals supported the tall stiletto heel with a thin ankle strap.

Lisa Rinna arrives to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Hollywood Gala celebrates the top women in the entertainment industry. This year’s event, held in Los Angeles, is presented by Lifetime and includes a keynote from Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. During the occasion, Charlize Theron will be honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, and Issa Rae will be awarded with the Equity in Entertainment Award. The event also includes numerous star guests and presenters, including Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monae, Jamie Lee Curtis and Yvonne Orji.

