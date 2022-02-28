Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino Have ‘Romy and Michele’ Reunion in Glam Suits at 2022 SAG Awards

Get them businesswomen specials! Romy and Michele — we mean, Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino — made a joint appearance at the 2022 SAG Awards, reprising their characters from the hit 1997 comedy “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.”

While presenting the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award, the actresses reprised their roles as the fashion designer BFFs from the cult-favorite film. In an onstage bit, the duo wore outfits similar to the movie’s namesake characters. Kudrow dressed up in a pink sequin-covered suit, while Sorvino donned a silky blue suit with a gleaming, disco ball-like top. Their glamorous sets each featured blazers with sharp pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino present onstage at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

“You look cute,” Sorvino told Kudrow onstage. “I know, thanks,” Kudrow replied, referencing their characters’ favorite go-to adjective. The pair even presented with numerous Post-Its, a reference to the story they spread to appear successful and wealthy to their former high school peers in the film.

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place on The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET and is airing live on TNT and TBS. For the first time in the show’s history, it will also be put onto HBO Max the following day for anyone who missed the action or simply wants to relive it.

Top nominees at the 2022 SAG Awards include “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog.” On the TV side, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” lead nominations. The ceremony will include an opening featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs. Presenters include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Plemons, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.

