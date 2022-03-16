Lisa Kudrow Effortlessly Coordinates Classic Jumpsuit With Pointy Block Heels at ‘Better Nate Than Ever’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lisa Kudrow brought her chic sense of style to the premiere of her new movie, “Better Nate Than Ever,” as she graced the red carpet at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The film is about a young boy named Nate Foster, who struggles to land roles in his middle school’s drama productions while he fantasizes about becoming a Broadway star. The musical family-comedy will premiere on Disney Plus on April 1.

Lisa Kudrow at the 'Better Nate Than Ever' premiere held at El Capitan Theatre on March 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kudrow stepped out in a long-sleeve black jumpsuit. The all-black ensemble included a plunging V-neckline, ankle-length pants and was met with a black cloth belt that wrapped around her waist.

Jumpsuits are among the go-to clothing accessory for modern women. It is versatile and timeless piece that many celebrities embrace for high-profile events. The garment instantly gives you a sleek finish and offers some effortless glam.

To let her outfit do all of the talking, the “Friends” alum complemented her look with minimal makeup, a silver necklace and parted her signature blond locs to the side.

Lisa Kudrow in black pointy pumps at the 'Better Nate Than Ever' premiere held at El Capitan Theatre on March 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The award-winning actress slipped into a pair classic black pointed-toe pumps. The shoes included a small square block heel. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the suede construction proves both luxe and durable.

When it comes to fashion, Kudrow’s style shifts with every role. We’ve seen her in everything from metallic dresses to boho-chic outfits. When she’s off-screen, the “Easy A” star keeps her wardrobe minimal with basic staples and subtle makeup and jewelry. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards platform sandals, two-tone flats, a variety of boot styles and snazzy sneakers.

