Blackpink’s Lisa Shines in Silk Corset Gown and 5-Inch Heels at Bulgari’s 2022 Aurora Awards

By Aaron Royce
LISA
Lalisa Manoban — known as “Lisa” as a member of South Korean girl group Blackpink — took romantic style to towering heights at the 2022 Bulgari Aurora Awards. Held in Seoul, the event honored innovative women across fields like film, business and sports; the occasion prominently featured Lisa awarding BIBI for her musical contributions, as well as nominees including Ok Kim, Eunsae Lee, Ari Kim, Hana Lee, Youmi Lee and Sara Choi.

For the occasion, Lisa posed on the red carpet in a sweeping white silk gown by Vivienne Westwood. Her flowing made-to-order style featured a long flared skirt, topped with a slim-fitting bodice. The bodice itself gave the piece an instant burst of romance, thanks to a structured, subtly corseted silhouette and wide rounded neckline trimmed in gauzy tulle. Finishing Lisa’s outfit were diamond stud earrings, a serpent-shaped collar necklace, and a wrap bracelet inlaid with orange enamel from Bulgari’s Serpenti line.

Blackpink’s Lisa attends the 2022 Bulgari Aurora Awards in Seoul, South Korea on Oct. 18, 2022.
CREDIT: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Blackpink’s Lisa attends the 2022 Bulgari Aurora Awards in Seoul, South Korea on Oct. 18, 2022.
CREDIT: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

When it came to footwear, the “Lalisa” musician strapped into a towering set of Amina Muaddi platform sandals. Her black suede style — the now-sold-out Vita — featured thick front soles, as well as thin flared heels totaling 5.5 in height. The style was complete with thin upper straps for added security, including a soft wraparound that knotted around Lisa’s ankles. Though the aforementioned style is sold out, Muaddi’s near-identical $910 Sita style — swapping the former’s suede toe straps for clear PVC — is currently available online.

A closer look at Lisa’s Muaddi platforms.
CREDIT: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
A guest, Lisa and Lelio Gavazza, Bulgari Executive Vice President Sales and Retail (R) attend the 2022 Bulgari Aurora Awards in Seoul, South Korea on Oct. 18, 2022.
CREDIT: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Lisa’s footwear is often contemporary and sharp. As the first official celebrity ambassador for Celine — a position she began in 2019 — the “Lovesick Girls” musician often wears the brand’s pumps, platform sandals and loafers on and off the red carpet. For performances and formal occasions, she can be spotted in lace-up and pointed boots as well from a range of brands, including Michael Kors. Off-duty, she also wears Adidas lace-up sneakers.

