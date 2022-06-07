×
Lindsey Vonn Slashed Little Black Dress & Gold-Dipped Heels at ‘Jurassic World: Dominion Premiere Deliver Sleek Statements

By Aaron Royce
Lindsey Vonn brought a sleek edge to the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

The Olympic skier posed at the event in a vintage black Versace dress, featuring a knee-length silhouette with a lightly flounced hem. Giving the piece added edge were structured shoulders with cinched draping, as well as its greatest statement: an asymmetric cutout angled across the midsection. Cinching the dress together was a gold ring accent topped with the house’s signature Medusa head.

Lindsey Vonn attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on June 6, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Vonn finished her outfit with an oblong leather clutch lined in gold chains, as well as delicate asymmetric earrings and a gold wristwatch.

Boosting the star’s ensemble was a set of metallic gold heels. The high-shine set featured thin toe and ankle straps for added security. Completing the pair were thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving Vonn an instant height boost that was slick and glamorous. The pair also smoothly paired with her ensemble’s metallic accents, creating a cohesive look from head-to-toe.

A closer look at Vonn’s sandals.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety
Lindsey Vonn attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on June 6, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

“Jurassic World Dominion” completed its global tour with a premiere in Hollywood at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. The star-studded attendees included Heidi Klum, Lindsey Vonn, Christina Milian, Karrueche Tran, Terry Crews and Pete Wentz. The film, which stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, is the franchise’s sixth and final movie and debuts in theaters on June 10.

