Lindsey Vonn Gives the Cold Shoulder in Tom Ford Gown at Buoniconti Fund’s Great Sports Legends Dinner

Lindsey Vonn took a minimalist approach to dressing for The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis’ annual Great Sports Legends Dinner. The event raised several million dollars to support the organization, which raises funds for the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis.

Vonn arrived to speak at the 37th annual occasion, held at the Marriot Marquis in New York City, in a slick Tom Ford gown. Styled by Molly Dickson, the Olympic athlete‘s black ensemble featured a bodycon silhouette with off-the-shoulder sleeves, creating a cold-shoulder appearance. Finishing her draped ensemble was an array of gleaming gold jewelry, including a watch, rounded bangle bracelet, and hammered post-drop earrings. Dickson also briefly paired Vonn’s ensemble with a black velvet clutch strung with a gold chain tassel.

Lindsey Vonn attends the Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis’ 37th annual Great Sports Legends Dinner at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on Oct. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis

Lindsey Vonn speaks at the Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis’ 37th annual Great Sports Legends Dinner at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on Oct. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis

Though Vonn’s footwear was hidden beneath her dress’ long hem, it’s likely she wore a pair of matching stiletto-heeled sandals or pumps for the occasion. The formal options have been go-to styles for the athlete over the years when on the red carpet or making public appearances.

Lindsey Vonn speaks at the Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis’ 37th annual Great Sports Legends Dinner at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on Oct. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis

The Under Armour ambassador has become known for her edgy and glamorous footwear choices for events and evenings out. The “My Story” author frequently prefers pumps in reptile-embossed leather, metallics, or silver glitter — most boasting steep 5-inch heels and pointed toes. The shoes have become one of her style signatures by top brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted in stiletto-heeled boots by Off-White.



