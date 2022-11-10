Lindsay Lohan Blossoms in Floral Lace Dress & Metallic Platforms at ‘Falling For Christmas’ Screening

Lindsay Lohan attended the “Falling For Christmas” fan screening event in New York yesterday night. The actress stars opposite Chord Overstreet in the holiday movie, released today on Netflix.

Lohan wore a sequined lace Valentino gown to the event. The ensemble featured a long-sleeve floor-length design, with a column silhouette and a floral pattern. The garment was paired alongside a quilted gold Chanel mini-bag, diamond rings and sparkling earrings.

Lindsay Lohan attends Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast & Crew on Nov. 9, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

Lohan kept her bright red hair neatly slicked back into a high ponytail while her makeup was simple and ever so slightly peachy.

Not seen in these images, thanks to the eclipsing hem of her dress, Lohan wore metallic sky-high platform pumps with peep toe detailing. The silver style peeked past the dress when the star walked. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Lindsay Lohan attends Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast & Crew on Nov. 9, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

When it comes to shoes, Lohan’s styles run the gamut between edgy and bohemian. The multi-hyphenate is known for wearing studded, metallic and sharp strappy sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Giuseppe Zanotti, Christian Louboutin and Valentino. Her off-duty styles encompass similarly statement-making pairs, including thigh-high and ankle boots by Prada, Saint Laurent, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton.

Lohan has been a reigning figure in fashion as an early 2000’s pop culture fixture, as well as a Fashion Month regular and campaign star for Miu Miu, Fornarina and Dooney & Bourke over the years. This year, she’s also starred in an Allbirds campaign for the brand’s sustainable Tree Flyer sneakers.

