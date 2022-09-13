Lily James Gleams in Chocolate Chainmail Gown & Satin Sandals at Emmy Awards 2022

Lily James brought a slick take to red carpet style while arriving at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

The “Pam & Tommy” star arrived at the Microsoft Theater in a dynamic style, posing in a glittering Versace gown. Constructed from chocolate brown chainmail, the sultry piece featured a bodycon fit with a sculpted cupped bodice and draped front. Finishing the piece were thin straps accented with Versace‘ signature gold Medusa medallions. James’ look was finished with layered gold and diamond bangles and thick huggie hoop earrings.

Lily James attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, James’ footwear was not visible on the carpet. However, while leaving her hotel to attend the event, Rebecca Corbin-Murray snapped a video on Instagram Stories where the star’s draping — in actuality the cover of a thigh-high slit — revealed a pair of slick heeled sandals with shiny thin satin ankle, front and toe straps. The pair created a cutout effect, adding to the overall sultry and dynamic statement from James’ ensemble.

Lily James leaves to attend the 2022 Emmy Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagrsm/Rebecca Corbin-Murray

The Emmy Awards celebrate the top performances and programs in television. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. HBO’s “Succession” is leading the annual event’s 2022 nominations with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17).

