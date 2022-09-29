Lily James Gets Fiery in Red Dress & Hidden Heels at BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala

Lily James walked the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala in a gorgeous red dress.

The actress arrived wearing a red halter neckline dress with a low-cut back that had two straps across the upper back. The ruby red dress was created in a satin material, creating an elegant evening look for James. The dress also flared out at the hem, creating a small train adding to its volume and shape. The bodice and upper skirt of the dress were form-fitting.

Lily James arrives at the Luminous Gala during the BFI London Film Festival CREDIT: Getty Images

While she kept it light on the accessories, James did wear a subtle pair of mini hoop earrings and a single ring on her right hand. The star did make a statement with her beauty look, going for a wingtip eyeshadow, a hint of rose blush on her cheeks, and a pink lip with a slight bit of gloss. James pulled her into a high bun and had curtain bangs framing her face.

Lily James arrives at the Luminous Gala during the BFI London Film Festival CREDIT: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com

Because of the length of the dress, it wasn’t possible to peek at James’ footwear choice for the event. Although she likely elevated her outfit with strappy sandals or classic stiletto pumps.

Lily James, Laura Carmichael, Hannah Redmayne and Eddie Redmayne attend the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala at The Londoner Hotel on September 29, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

James is no stranger to turning a look on the red carpet. At this year’s Emmy Awards, she wore a glittering chocolate brown chainmail gown from Versace. In April at the Prince’s Trust gala, the star wore a Miu Miu dress consisting of a crystal embellished bodice and a black skirt paired with 5-inch heels.

The BFI Luminous Gala is a bi-annual fundraising event celebrating British cinema and actors. Fundraising proceeds go toward the British Film Institute’s educational and events programming.

