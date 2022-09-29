×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lily James Gets Fiery in Red Dress & Hidden Heels at BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala

By Kristopher Fraser
Kristopher Fraser

Kristopher Fraser

More Stories By Kristopher

View All
BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala – Arrivals
2019
2018
2018
2017
View Gallery 10 Images

Lily James walked the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala in a gorgeous red dress.

The actress arrived wearing a red halter neckline dress with a low-cut back that had two straps across the upper back. The ruby red dress was created in a satin material, creating an elegant evening look for James. The dress also flared out at the hem, creating a small train adding to its volume and shape. The bodice and upper skirt of the dress were form-fitting.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Lily James attends the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala at The Londoner Hotel on September 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Lily James arrives at the Luminous Gala during the BFI London Film Festival
CREDIT: Getty Images

While she kept it light on the accessories, James did wear a subtle pair of mini hoop earrings and a single ring on her right hand. The star did make a statement with her beauty look, going for a wingtip eyeshadow, a hint of rose blush on her cheeks, and a pink lip with a slight bit of gloss. James pulled her into a high bun and had curtain bangs framing her face.

Celebrities arrive at the Luminous Gala during BFI London Film Festival at The Londoner Hotel, Leicester Square.Pictured: Lily James Ref: SPL5489664 290922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Lily James arrives at the Luminous Gala during the BFI London Film Festival
CREDIT: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com

Because of the length of the dress, it wasn’t possible to peek at James’ footwear choice for the event. Although she likely elevated her outfit with strappy sandals or classic stiletto pumps.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Lily James, Laura Carmichael, Hannah Redmayne and Eddie Redmayne attend the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala at The Londoner Hotel on September 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Lily James, Laura Carmichael, Hannah Redmayne and Eddie Redmayne attend the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala at The Londoner Hotel on September 29, 2022 in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

James is no stranger to turning a look on the red carpet. At this year’s Emmy Awards, she wore a glittering chocolate brown chainmail gown from Versace. In April at the Prince’s Trust gala, the star wore a Miu Miu dress consisting of a crystal embellished bodice and a black skirt paired with 5-inch heels.

The BFI Luminous Gala is a bi-annual fundraising event celebrating British cinema and actors. Fundraising proceeds go toward the British Film Institute’s educational and events programming.

PHOTOS:  Lily James’ Glamorous Moments Through the Years

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad