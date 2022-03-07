Lily James Makes a Dramatic Arrival in Voluminous Pink Bra Top & Bejeweled Platforms at Independent Spirit Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lily James made a bold statement on the red carpet.

The “Pam & Tommy” star attended the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday in addition to celebrities like Kristen Stewart and Sydney Sweeney. To the event, James wore a dramatic look consisting of a blush pink bra top with massive, billowing sleeves. The top, embellished with delicate flowers, balanced out with a pair of high-waisted wide-leg black trousers. Both pieces were from Del Core. James wore small earrings but otherwise kept her accessories to a minimum.

James at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6. CREDIT: PMC

The “Mamma Mia” actress added height to her look with her shoes. She wore a pair of black platform block heeled shoes with her outfit. The shoes featured a rounded toe covered in dazzling crystals. The thick platform added at least an extra inch to the overall height of the towering heels.

A closer look at James’ shoes. CREDIT: PMC

When it comes to James’ sartorial aesthetic, she has been known to gravitate towards pieces that feel like they’re tried and true while also adding her own flair to easy pieces. For example, recently, she’s been seen wearing monochromatic outfits comprised of a ruffle crop top, blazer and pointy pumps. And on her Instagram, James dons styles like colorful swimwear and edgy dresses that also lines up well with her fashion taste.

