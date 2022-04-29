Lily James Debuts Dark Hair in Daring Cutout Dress With 5-Inch Heels at Prince’s Trust Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lily James brought her A-game — and a new hair color — to her latest red carpet.

The “Pam & Tommy” star attended the Prince’s Trust Gala in NYC on Thursday night. The annual event, fronted by Lionel Richie, aims to raise funds to support vulnerable people in several countries while also celebrating the global work of the charity. Other celebrities like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell attended.

James at the 2022 Prince’s Trust Gala in NYC on April 28. CREDIT: SIB / KCS / MEGA

The actress wore a glam look styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray. It consisted of a dress from Miu Miu with a black skirt and a crystal top. The bodice featured a strapless neckline, dazzling sparkles and a cutout design. James added small earrings and showed off a new, dark hair color rather than her blond tresses.

James at the 2022 Prince’s Trust Gala in NYC on April 28. CREDIT: SIB / KCS / MEGA

James slipped into a pair towering heels by Jimmy Choo. She donned black satin sandals with ankle and toe straps for support that reached at least 5 inches with its thick platform sole.

A closer look at James’ heels. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

When it comes to James’ sartorial aesthetic, she has been known to gravitate towards pieces that feel like they’re tried and true while also adding her own flair to easy pieces. For example, recently, she’s been seen wearing monochromatic outfits comprised of a ruffle crop top, blazer and pointy pumps.

