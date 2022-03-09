Lily James Commands Attention in See-Through Gold Sequined Gown With Matching Harness & Hidden Heels For ‘Pam & Tommy’ Finale

Lily James put on quite the display at the finale screening of “Pam & Tommy” at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles last night. The model plays Pamela Anderson in the Hulu miniseries, which chronicles the exploitation of the “Baywatch” star’s leaked sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee. The award-winning actress arrived at the event in a head-turning ensemble.

Lily James attends the finale screening event for “Pam & Tommy” at The Greek Theater in LA on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dan Steinberg for Variety

James wore a see-through gold sequined dress. The backless number was accompanied by a matching harness that buckled around her neck and midsection. She gave her gown the moment it deserved by opting for minimal accessories and only added small gold dainty earrings and gold rings.

Lily James on the red carpet at the finale screening event for “Pam & Tommy” at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dan Steinberg for Variety

The “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” star completed her look with winged eyeliner and a nude matte lip and slicked her hair back into a low ponytail. The length of her embellished garment made it hard to get a glimpse at her footwear choice, but she selected Jimmy Choo’s Max platform, which is a red carpet go-to shoe for many celebrities.

When it comes to fashion, James has a sartorial sense that prompts her to add her own flair to easy pieces. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will likely find photos of her in edgy dresses and colorful swimwear.

Lily James arrives on the red carpet at the finale screening event for “Pam & Tommy” at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dan Steinberg for Variety

Earlier this week, she made a bold statement at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. James stepped onto the scene in a dramatic look that consisted of a blush pink bra top with massive billowing sleeves. The top was adorned with delicate flowers and balanced out with high-waist wide-leg black trousers. Both pieces were from Del Core. When it came down to her shoes, “The Pursuit of Love” actress elevated her outfit with a pair of black platform heels. The shoes featured a rounded toe covered in dazzling crystals.

