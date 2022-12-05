Lily James Serves Whimsical Glamour in White Tulle Dress & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022

Lily James was one of the many stars that arrived in style at the British Fashion Awards 2022 at London’s Royal Albert Hall today.

The “Pam & Tommy” star looked whimsically glamourous in a white dress from Rodarte’s fall 2022 collection. The design features sequin embellishments, sheer paneling, and a heavenly amount of pronounced tulle. The asymmetric motif was prominent from the intricate neckline to the layered organza.

Lily James attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 05 in London.

As for her glam, her hair was styled in a sleek yet edgy bun creating a clean silhouette. She wore striking silver earrings that perfectly cloaked her shoulders.

Completing the look was a pair of clear platform sandals boosting her height by at least 6 inches. Consider these the 2022 version of Cinderella’s glass slippers, as the clear PVC design with crystal adornments only highlights the magic of a platform sandal.

Lily James attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 5 in London. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, James enjoys elevating her looks with a platform; for example, the towering Jimmy Choo heels she strapped on for the Prince’s Trust Gala in April.