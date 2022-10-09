Lily Collins Sparkles in Mesh Prada Gown and Silver Heels for 2022 Go Gala

Lily Collins co-hosted the 2022 Go Gala in head-to-toe glamour, supporting nonprofit Go Campaign, on Saturday night.

While arriving on the red carpet in Los Angeles, where she posed with husband Charlie McDowell and “Emily in Paris” co-star Samuel Arnold, Collins wore a layered mesh gown by Prada. Her long-sleeved number featured a white base with a net-covered skirt and two-toned long-sleeved mesh top, each embroidered with elegant floral crystals in hues of silver and bright yellow. Finishing Collins’ ensemble were sparkling diamond Cartier rings and drop earrings.

Lily Collins attends the Go Campaign’s 2022 Go Gala at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell attend the Go Campaign’s 2022 Go Gala at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to footwear, the “Blind Side” star opted for a slick set of heeled sandals. Her metallic silver pair featured curved toe and thin slingback and ankle straps. Finishing the mirrored pair were stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height, giving the actress a sharp height boost.

Lily Collins and Samuel Arnold attend the Go Campaign’s 2022 Go Gala at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Brianne Howey, Bella Heathcote and Lily Collins attends the Go Campaign’s 2022 Go Gala at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2022 Go Gala was held in Los Angeles, supporting the Go Campaign nonprofit’s efforts to raise awareness and funds to improve orphans’ and vulnerable children’s lives. This year’s annual event at City Market Social House was co-hosted by Lily Collins, as well as Robert Pattinson and Ewan McGregor. The occasion also featured a star-studded guest list, including Bella Heathcote, Brianne Howey and Samuel Arnold.

