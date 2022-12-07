Lily Collins Delivers French Glamour in Saint Laurent Cutout Dress & Platform Stilettos for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Premiere

Lily Collins brought sleekly French style to the red carpet this week for the season 3 premiere of “Emily in Paris.” The romance show, which stars Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo, returns to Netflix on Dec. 21.

Collins arrived on the red carpet at Theatre Des Champs Elysees in Paris with husband Charlie McDowell in a dynamic gown by French label Saint Laurent for the occasion. Designed by Anthony Vaccarello, her Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn-styled dress included structured shoulders and long sleeves with a draped skirt, all in a dusty brown hue. Adding a dash of sultry romance to the ensemble was a massive diamond-shaped bodice cutout divided by a matching sash and tufted ruffle accents, paired with a high neckline and allover ruching.

Lily Collins attends the “Emily in Paris” season 3 premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees in Paris on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lily Collins and Ashley Park attend the “Emily in Paris” season 3 premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees in Paris on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The actress’ ensemble was complete with dark red lipstick and two wide gold Cartier bangles.

Finishing Collins’ attire was a set of stiletto-heeled sandals. The “Blind Side” actress’ sky-high black style, though not visible beneath her gown’s long skirt, featured glossy patent strappy uppers with thick platform soles. Soaring stiletto heels totaling at least 4 to 5 inches in height completed the set, giving Collins a dynamic height boost.

Lily Collins attends the “Emily in Paris” season 3 premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees in Paris on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The cast of “Emily in Paris” attends the show’s season 3 premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees in Paris on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Collins’ shoe style is often both whimsical and chic. The “To the Bone” star often hits the red carpet in platform heels, boots and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top brands including Valentino, Kurt Geiger, Celine and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty looks typically incorporate sharp comfortable shoes, ranging from Gucci loafers to Birdies slippers. She’s also been spotted in Nike, Lacoste and Sorel sneakers, as well.

