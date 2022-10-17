Lily Collins Blooms in Rose-Printed Skirt, Lace and Louboutin Platforms at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Lily Collins took a sleek approach to formal dressing for the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

Arriving to the occasion on Saturday night with husband Charlie McDowell, Collins posed in a sweeping silk skirt by Dior. Hailing from the label’s Fall 2023 collection, the floor-length piece featured a wrapped silhouette with black and white paneling, and a lace-trimmed sheer black base layer. The piece was given a feminine finish with a knotted front bow and an allover blurred rose print in hues of red and brown. Collins’ ensemble gained a sheer edge from a black silk lace top — also by Dior — with an ornate floral pattern across a turtleneck silhouette. A black bra and layered Cartier rings and pink drop earrings finished her ensemble.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell attend the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Lily Collins attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to footwear, Collins’ ensemble was finished with a set of Christian Louboutin platform sandals. the “Emily in Paris” star’s style featured black suede uppers with a buckled ankle strap, thick front platform and curved counter. Completing the pair were chunky flared heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving her outfit a walkable height boost with retro flair.

A closer look at Collins’ platforms. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Lily Collins attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The second annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. For the first time, the event notably honored a select group of stars, including Julia Roberts (Icon Award), Tilda Swinton (Visionary Award), Steve McQueen (Vantage Award) and Miky Lee (Pillar Award). Hosted with Rolex, the event was chaired by Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. The star-studded occasion also featured numerous celebrity guests, including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, HoYeon Jung and Olivia Wilde.

