Lily Aldridge Gleams in Silver Minidress and Peep-Toe Heels at CMT Awards 2022

While hitting the red carpet in Nashville, the supermodel posed in a sequined silver dress. The shimmering number featured allover sequins with a turtleneck silhouette and long sleeves. Completing her ensemble was a sharp updo, allowing the dress to make the greatest statement.

Backstage, Aldridge also snapped photos with Maren Morris, who wore a crystal crop top and red maxi skirt by Rasario.

Lily Aldridge and Maren Morris attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Tennessee on April 11, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When it came to shoes, Aldridge continued her minimalist street in a pair of black high heels. The star slipped on a set of satin peep-toe pumps with rounded toe straps, as well as thin platform soles. Though her heels weren’t visible, the pair likely featured thin heels totaling 3-4 inches in height.

A closer look at Aldridge’s heels. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Lily Aldridge attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Tennessee on April 11, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The CMT Awards celebrate the top music videos and television performances by country musicians. The 2022 ceremony, broadcast from Nashville, will be hosted by Kane Brown, Anthony Mackie and Ballerini. This year’s event also includes numerous star-studded performances from Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and more. Nominations are led by Brown with four — including video of the year — as well as Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Cody Johnson with three each. The show will be airing live from CBS and streaming in Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.

