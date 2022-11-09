Lilly Singh Gives Loungewear Edgy Twists With Leather Jacket & Chunky Sneakers at Rihanna’s ‘Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere

Lilly Singh attended Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. on Nov. 3. The photos released today see the talk show host wearing silky loungewear for the occasion with a twist.

Singh’s look consisted of a dark blue ribbed tube top layered underneath a silky gray monogrammed button-down shirt. On bottom, the social media star wore boxy trousers that also featured the same monogrammed pattern. Overtop it all, Singh styled a black leather jacket, adding an edgy touch to the outfit.

Lilly Singh attends Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, Calif.; and broadcast on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

The 34-year-old accessorized her ensemble with a maximalist approach, sporting gold rings on every other finger and hoops to match

Keeping up the comfort, the late-night host slipped into white platform sneakers with a playful oversized silhouette, thick rubber soles, and matching stark white laces. The easygoing footwear perfectly mingles with her more casual pieces, the cozy and breathable fit made for lax environments, and red carpets too.

Related Johnny Depp Models Green Loungewear in Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4' Keke Palmer Puts Preppy Touch On Ruffed Motorcycle Jacket With Knee-High Socks & Mary Jane Platforms Kristin Cavallari Reunites With Lauren Conrad in Y2K-Approved Ripped Jeans & Braided Jimmy Choo Mules on 'Back to the Beach'

Lilly Singh attends Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, Calif.; and broadcast on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show, creatively directed and executively produced by Rihanna, will debut on Nov. 9 and the featured collection is available to shop on Amazon and Savage X Fenty’s websites. This year’s show — similar to past lineups — features a diverse and star-studded cast of models, including Taraji P. Henson, Cara Delevingne, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Marsai Martin, Kornbread, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee. The event also features musical performances by a variety of global artists, including Maxwell, Anitta, Don Toliver and Burna Boy.

PHOTOS: See some of the other looks from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 fashion show in the gallery.