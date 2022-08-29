×
Lili Reinhart Goes Romantically Dark in Pussybow Lace Dress & Sandals at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

By Aaron Royce
Lili Reinhart took a romantically dark approach to dressing for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, NJ.

While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Look Both Ways” star arrived in a black lace gown from Fendi’s Spring 2022 collection. Designed by Kim Jones, the floor-length piece featured a sweeping hemline, long sleeves and a high neckline crafted from mixed lace in lipstick and floral patterns.

Lili Reinhart, Danny Ramirez, MTV, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, VMAs 2022, red carpet, New Jersey, Fendi, black gown, lace gown, sheer gown, sandals, heeled sandals, leather sandals, stiletto sandals, patent sandals, Saint Laurent
Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez attend the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022.
CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

Completing Reinhart’s look was a long draped undone pussybow tie, keyhole cutout and sparkling diamond drop earrings. Reinhart also arrived with co-star Danny Ramirez, who wore a deep maroon leather trench coat and velvet pants by Saint Laurent.

When it came to footwear, the “Riverdale” star slipped into a pair of black heeled sandals. Her patent leather style included thin toe and buckled ankle straps. Completing the set were stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, creating a height-boosting and clean base for Reinhart’s ensemble.

Lili Reinhart, MTV, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, VMAs 2022, red carpet, New Jersey, Fendi, black gown, lace gown, sheer gown, sandals, heeled sandals, leather sandals, stiletto sandals, patent sandals
Lili Reinhart attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022.
CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include performances by Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 in the gallery.

