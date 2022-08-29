Lil Nas X Gets Dramatic in Feathered Outfit With Skirt & Crown at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Lil Nas X took cutouts and feathers for a whimsical spin at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey.

While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Montero” musician posed in a Harris Reed ensemble featuring a textured skirt and massive round crown — a look directly from Reed’s fall 2022 collection, originally similar to the gold outfit he created for Iman at the 2021 Met Gala. Lil Nas X’s ensemble included its original wide circular crown and matching skirt with a structured base, overlaid with sprays of wispy black feathers. The collection’s skirt was created with a base of high-waisted black sequined pants, adding a dash of glamour. A gleaming silver bracelet finished his outfit.

Lil Nas X attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

When it came to shoes, the “That’s What I Really Want” singer’s footwear wasn’t visible. However, it’s likely he donned a set of heeled boots in a similarly dark hue — similar to his past ensembles on the red carpet and at previous Video Music Awards ceremonies.

Lil Nas X and a guest attend the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include performances by Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

