Lil’ Kim Commands Attention in Muscular Body-Illusion Jumpsuit, Versace Sandals & Green Hair at BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards took over The Cobb Theater in Atlanta for a pre-recorded show that aired Oct. 4. From hot performances to stand-out outfits and historic hip hop reunions, the event was a jam-packed moment for music lovers.

Lil’ Kim was among the many A-list stars to make a daring style statement on the red carpet. The hip-hop icon arrived at the annual award show in a skintight jumpsuit. The silhouette featured a screen print of a muscly woman’s contoured body throughout and had long fitted sleeves and a plunging circle cutout at the center.

Lil’ Kim arrives at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards held at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. CREDIT: Getty Images for BET

Lil’ Kim attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards held at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. CREDIT: Getty Images for BET

To take things up a notch, the “Crush on You” rapper accessorized with dangling diamond “Lil’ Kim” earrings, transparent futuristic shades and carried a green Hermés Birkin bag. For glam, the Brooklyn native went with soft makeup, a touch of pink blush and a brown matte pout. She wore her curly green tresses in a high ponytail and rounded out the look with matching green nails.

Related Tia Mowry Masters Day-to-Night Fall Style In Three-Piece Power Suit & Leather Mini Skirt With Strappy Stiletto Sandals Dua Lipa Goes Glamorously Vintage in Versace Dress With Gilded Medusa Buttons & Pointy Pumps at the Albie Awards Chelsea Clinton Looks Chic in Gold Sandals & Red Silk Jumpsuit at Variety's Power of Women 2022 Event

When it came down to the shoes, the “Jump Off” artist completed her look with a pair of Versace strappy metallic sandals. The shoe style had a square outsole, thick chain strap across the toe and ankle and sat atop a stiletto heel.

A closer look at Lil’ Kim’s strappy sandals at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on September 30, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for BET

When it comes to Lil’ Kim’s essential style, she tends to fancy luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Valentino. On the footwear front, Lil’ Kim wears brands like Prada, Gucci and Fendi. The entertainer is known for being a fashion poster child, having starred in campaigns for brands like Old Navy and Iceberg. She is beloved by many greats in the industry, and even Marc Jacobs cited Lil Kim as a muse in the mid-2000s. She has even walked runway shows for brands like Baby Phat and VFiles. The emcee also worked with PrettyLittleThing to create a capsule collection of trendy, modern pieces like a mesh bodycon dress and patent trench coat.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades