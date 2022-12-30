Lenny Kravitz Elevates Height in 4-Inch Heeled Boots & Leather Pants at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala 2022 in St. Barths

Lenny Kravitz brought rock n’ roll style to great heights while performing at the 2022 LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala.

While singing at the Hotel Emeraude on Baie de Saint Jean in St. Barts on Thursday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore an all-black outfit. His ensemble featured an unbuttoned silver-accented shirt tucked into slim-fitting leather pants, layered beneath a swinging silk coat. A silver chain belt, layered bracelets, sunglasses and mixed metal and crystal fringe necklaces completed his outfit with an edgy finish.

Lenny Kravitz performs onstage at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Hotel Emeraude in St. Barths on Dec. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

When it came to footwear, Kravitz slipped into one of his style signatures: heeled boots. His black thigh-high set featured tall, slightly slouchy uppers crafted from glossy black leather. Slightly rounded toes and angled block heels, likely totaling at least 4 inches in height, completed the pair with a height-boosting base that catapulted his 5-foot-9 frame.

A closer look at Kravitz’s boots. CREDIT: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

Lenny Kravitz performs onstage at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Hotel Emeraude in St. Barths on Dec. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

The LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala raised funds for UNICEF’s projects around the world. Held at Baie de Saint Jean’s Emeraude Hotel in St. Barts, the 2022 occasion featured a seated dinner with an accompanying auction, as well as performances by Drake and Lenny Kravitz. The event featured a star-studded guest list as well, including Rita Ora, Naomi Watts, Karolina Kurkova and Luke Evans.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrity arrivals at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala 2022 in the gallery.