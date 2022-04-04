×
Lenny Kravitz Goes Glam Rock in Mesh Tank Top With Leather Pants & Heels for Grammy Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
Lenny Kravitz served a lesson in rock and roll style in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Lenny Kravitz, Grammy Awards, red carpet, leather pants, mesh top, black boots, leather boots, heeled boots
Lenny Kravitz attends the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.
CREDIT: APEX / MEGA
Lenny Kravitz, Grammy Awards, red carpet, leather pants, mesh top, black boots, leather boots, heeled boots
A closer look at Kravitz’s heels.
CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the Grammy Awards 2022 in the gallery.

