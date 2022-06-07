Leni Klum Puts Slick Edge On Cutout Pants With Studded Ankle Boots at ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Premiere

Leni Klum served a monochrome moment at the Los Angeles premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion” on Monday night. The 18-year-old model joined her mother Heidi Klum on the red carpet. The film officially hits theaters on June 10 and includes a star-studded cast such as, Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum.

Leni paired a black basic sleeveless top with high-waist pants. The sleek bottoms gave the illusion of a corset due to its contouring fit and lace detailing along the bodice. The garment also had small front leg cutouts, which helped to add a bit of flair and edge to her ensemble.

Leni Klum at the ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ premiere held at the TCL Theatre on June 6, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

To place more emphasis on her look, the socialite opted for neutral glam and styled her hair in soft beach waves. Leni kept her accessories minimal and touted her essentials in a black square handbag. As for footwear, she tied it all together with black pointed-toe ankle boots. The slick style featured silver studs along the instep.

(L-R) Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum at the premiere of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ at the TCL Theatre in Los Angeles on June 6, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

“Jurassic World Dominion” completed its global tour with a premiere in Hollywood at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. The star-studded attendees included Heidi Klum, Lindsey Vonn, Christina Milian, Karrueche Tran, Terry Crews and Pete Wentz. The film, which stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, is the franchise’s sixth and final movie and debuts in theaters on June 10.