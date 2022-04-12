LeAnn Rimes Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Sheer Cutout Dress & Sandals at CMT Awards 2022 Red Carpet

LeAnn Rimes looked stunning as she stepped onto the pink carpet at the 2022 CMT Awards held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Monday night. The “I Need You” singer made an angelic arrival in a floor-length sheer gown.

The elegant number was complete with a plunging circle cutout that was adorned with pearls and sequins along the shoulder and on the bodice. The dress also had a modest train with ruffled details on the hemline. The “Coyote Ugly” actress continued to make a statement by accessorizing with diamond earrings, a chain ring bracelet, midi rings, a small glittery square clutch and white nails.

LeAnn Rimes at the 2022 CMT Music Awards held at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11th, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Rimes clipped some of her signature blond locs back and let the rest flow down her back. She sealed the deal with soft glam and a pink pout. The slight slit in her dress allowed for a peek at her footwear choice, which appeared to be a silver silhouette. The high heels featured a round outer sole and a braided strap across the toe.

LeAnn Rimes on the red carpet at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11th, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 2022 CMT Awards celebrate the top music videos and television performances by country musicians. This year’s ceremony, broadcast from Nashville, will be hosted by Kane Brown, Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini. The event also includes numerous star-studded performances, including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban. Nominations are led by Brown with four — including video of the year — as well as Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Cody Johnson with three each. The show will be airing live from CBS and streaming in Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the 2022 CMT Awards in the gallery.