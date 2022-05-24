Léa Seydoux Gives Menswear Inspiration Feminine Twists at Cannes Film Festival for ‘Crimes of the Future’ Photocall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Léa Seydoux hit the red carpet in a business casual look at Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday for the “Crimes Of The Future” photo call.

Seydoux stars in the new horror film alongside Kristen Stewart, who also attended the event. On the red carpet, Seydoux wore a menswear-inspired look. She paired a black blazer with matching black shorts. The shorts were high-waisted and included silver button details. She wore a white button-up shirt underneath her jacket and added a floral tie to complete the look.

Seydoux at Cannes Film Festival on May 24. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

White the floral tie added a bit of softness to the look, Seydoux’s shoes sealed the deal. She wore a pair of black pumps with a triangular pointed toe with a sharp stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.

A closer look at Seydoux’s heels. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

To Buy: Marc Fisher Carline 3 Pump, $60.

To Buy: A New Day Gemma Heels, $30

To Buy: Steve Madden Daisie Pumps, $99.