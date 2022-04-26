Lea Michele Gets Sleek in Plunging Knit Dress & Sandals for ‘Spring Awakening’ Documentary Premiere

Lea Michele wore a striking Jason Wu dress last night in New York to the premiere of the HBO Max documentary “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.”

Michele was just 19-years-old when the play premiered on Broadway, and the documentary details its meteoric rise that would establish its cast as stars. Her role was opposite Jonathan Groff, who was 21 years old at the time of the play, and who would later go on to star alongside Michele in “Glee” as well.

Lea Michele attends the “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known” premiere in New York City on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: Thelonius / SplashNews.com

The gown, which Michele wore on the red carpet, was a stunning floor-length pointelle knit number. Since it was translucent, Michele’s stylist Brian Meller chose to complement the look with flattering high-waisted bikini-style bottoms. The dress featured spaghetti straps, an A-line silhouette a V-neckline that plunged into lined cups. She coordinated with a black pointed sandal, of which its silhouette slightly peeked out from under the skirt.

To further nail the look, hairstylist DJ Quintero created a striking slicked-back low ponytail with a middle part. From the back, the hair style featured voluminous waves that cascaded down Michele’s waist. The sleek style put the dress on full display and allowed Michele’s smokey cat-eye makeup look to shine almost as brightly as the gown.

Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff attend the “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known” premiere in New York City on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: Thelonius / SplashNews.com

Meanwhile, Groff wore a perfectly-tailored navy suit with a black crewneck underneath and dark dress shoes. It was the perfect complement to Michele’s dress. The premiere was attended by most of the play’s original cast, who also participated in the documentary.

“Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known” premieres on HBO at 9 p.m. ET on May 3. The tell-all documentary will later stream on HBO Max.

