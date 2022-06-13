Lea Michele Takes Formalwear to Dramatic Heights with Daring Cutouts and Hidden Heels at Tony Awards 2022

Lea Michele attends the Tony Awards 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022.

Lea Michele gave formalwear a daring makeover at the 2022 Tony Awards.

While hitting the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall, the “Glee” star struck a pose in an elegant black gown. Created by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri, the floor-length piece featured a silky column skirt and slim-fitting bodice with puffed off-the-shoulder sleeves. Giving the dress a daring element were thin curved bodice slits, surrounding Michele’s bodice to create diamond-shaped cutouts.

Completing the actress’ ensemble, styled by Brian Miller, were sparkling diamond stud earrings.

Lea Michele attends the Tony Awards 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

Lea Michele attends the Tony Awards 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

For footwear, Michele’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s likely the actress wore a set of strappy or platform-soled sandals that coordinated with her gown’s dark tone. Both styles appeared to be some of the evening’s most popular, seen on Julianne Hough, Ariana DeBose and more stars on the red carpet.

Related Vanessa Hudgens Stands Tall in Ruched Silk Gown and Sky-High Heels at Tony Awards 2022 Judith Light Goes Dark in Ribbed Gown and Pointed Heels at Tony Awards 2022 Julianne Hough Sparkles in Bejeweled Gown and Hidden Platforms at Tony Awards 2022

Michele notably reunited with her original “Spring Awakening” and “Glee” co-star Jonathan Groff on the red carpet prior to the duo — and the rest of the original 2007 “Awakening” cast — performing a musical number during the ceremony.

Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff attend the Tony Awards 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

The Tony Awards 2022, which celebrate the top theater performances on Broadway, was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and aired on CBS. The ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, was preceded by the Darren Criss and Julianne Hough-hosted “The Tony Awards: Act One” on Paramount+, which introduced special performances.

The top nominations were led by “A Strange Loop (11), followed by “MJ” and “Paradise Square” with 10 nominations each, “Company” (9) and “The Lehman Trilogy” (8). The evening included performances from all six nominated shows for Best Musical (“Six,” “Paradise Square,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Girl From the North Country” and “A Strange Loop”), as well as “Company” and “The Music Man” revivals and Billy Porter, Bernadette Peters, The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, and the original Broadway cast of 2007’s “Spring Awakening.”

In addition to the program’s traditional “In Memoriam” segment, the broadcast also included a tribute to the understudies and swings who worked throughout the 2021 Broadway season. Among the star-studded array of presenters were Andrew Garfield, Bowen Yang, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Vanessa Hudgens and Paris and Prince Jackson.

Discover more Tony Awards 2022 red carpet arrivals in the gallery.