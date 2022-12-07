Laverne Cox Hosts ‘E! Live From the Red Carpet’ in ‘Butterfly Princess’ Dress & Pumps at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Laverne Cox brought florals and butterflies to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. tonight.

The actress, who hosted the “E! Live From the Red Carpet” special, wore a botanical dress from Collina Strada’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection, which was inspired by milkweed and its life support for an ecosystem of caterpillars, moths and butterflies. Cox wore the Olive Butterfly Princess gown that featured a lace bodysuit complete with a tulle skirt. According to the designer, the dress was created with rose silk. This only ideates the brand’s platform, which stands for climate awareness, social awareness, change, and self-expression.

Laverne Cox attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 06 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Fashion stylist Christina Joy Pacelli coupled the number with a gold leaf necklace and small gold hoop earrings while her hair was styled in a messy updo. Pacelli is responsible for styling other celebrities like Merle Dandridge, John Stamos and Bianca Jasmine Lawson. The “Orange Is the New Black” star was all glammed up with fiery gold eyeshadow and pouty pink lipstick.

On her feet, Cox selected metallic pointed-toe pumps to highlight the earthy hues of the gown, although they were barely visible due to the length of the dress. She wore a similar style when attending the 74th Primetime Emmys in September, when she donned black pointed-toe stiletto-style pumps with a Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra dress.

Laverne Cox attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 06 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

