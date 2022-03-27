Laverne Cox Gets Dramatic in Strapless Velvet Gown & Hidden Heels on Red Carpet at Oscars 2022

Laverne Cox made a statement in all-black at the 2022 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The “Orange is the New Black” star hit the red carpet in a strapless black velvet gown by August Getty, which featured a slim fit and angular neckline. Complementing Cox’s look was a black jacket, worn slightly off the shoulder, which included a flowing train that encased her dress and flowed on the carpet behind her. Cox’s look was complete with sparkling Dena Kemp earrings and rings.

Laverne Cox attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to shoes, Cox’s footwear wasn’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, it’s likely the actress wore a set of high heels in either a pointed-toe pump or strappy sandal silhouette — especially as each have become top trends on the red carpet this season. Cox hosted E!’s red carpet pre-show.

Laverne Cox attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

See more celebrity arrivals on the Oscars 2022 red carpet.