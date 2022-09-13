Laverne Cox References ’90s Madonna Era In Jean Paul Gaultier Cone Bra Dress and Classic Pumps on Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Laverne Cox took the mic at the 74th Primetime Emmys today. The event, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, saw Cox interviewing her colleagues on the golden carpet clad in Jean Paul Gaultier and classic footwear.

The “Orange Is The New Black” actress’ outfit consisted of a masterwork of structured striped black and white materials made by the legendary design house in collaboration with Olivier Rousteing of Balmain. Fitted with hip pads and a high collar, the mini dress was constructed like an art piece with long sleeves and a pointy cone style bra, a signature of Gaultier’s.

Laverne Cox at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The bust could very well be a nod to Madonna who had worn a similar silhouette during her Blond Ambition tour in the 1990’s. Cox paired the futuristic silhouette with sheer black tights and minimal jewelry comprised silver rings and dramatic diamond studs. The LGBTQ+ advocate wore her hair slicked back in a high ponytail and kept her makeup smokey.

Despite the wild ensemble up top, Cox kept it simple, stepping into black pointed-toe stiletto style pumps for the occasion. The neutral shoes allowed for the Glamour award-winner’s designer digs to have their moment in the sun, while keeping her comfortable in a manageable heel.