Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Gilded in Strappy Gold Heels for Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Lauren Sanchez and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos celebrated all things fantasy on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

The couple graced the red carpet in chic style, joined by a starry group that included Michael B. Jordan and Cynthia Erivo among others. Sanchez attended the event in a stark white gown with an asymmetrical neckline and a daring side slit that gave the journalist the illusion of height.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Season 1 held at The Culver Studios on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The dress featured one shoulder strap and no sleeves with a sleek skirt that gave way to a peek at her shoes. “The View” co-host accessorized with stacked gold bangles and simple dangling studs that further elevated the ensemble.

Sanchez went for gilded heels to match her accessories, the style allowing her to shine at every turn all the way down to her feet. The footwear in question consisted of gold metallic sandal heels with peep-toe detailing. Thick straps secured the shoes around her ankles and over the top of her feet. The crisscrossed style was an intricate and certainly eye-catching addition.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Season 1 held at The Culver Studios on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

This highly anticipated series is set to air Sept. 2 on Amazon Prime Video. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings,” and takes viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

