Lauren Jauregui Shines in Allover Crystal Gown & Hidden Heels on AMAs Red Carpet 2022

Lauren Jauregui attended the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles today. The former Fifth Harmony member hit the red carpet in a cascading Norma Kamali gown and hidden heels.

Lauren Jauregui attends the American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Work From Home” singer dazzled in a high-neck sage-colored dress, the regal style embellished with large reflective crystals. The garment was fitted with dramatic bell sleeves and an extra layer that sat low on the star’s hips that acted almost like a cape, making for a visually interesting addition to the fitted style.

For accessories, Jauregui opted for silver hoops and studs that gave her ensemble a touch of grunge that contrasted the sophistication that her outfit exuded. The young fashionista slicked her dark brown tresses back in a bun, leaving front-facing strands.

Although her heels weren’t visible, thanks to the lengthy hem of her gown, Jauregui often opts for vinyl thigh highs, chunky combat boots, and strappy sandals on and off the red carpet. The performer’s style is often trend based with a focus on form-fitting and statement garments in edgy and gothic styles and prints.

Lauren Jauregui attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

The AMAs honors the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.



