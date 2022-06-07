×
Laura Dern Pops in Color-Blocked Satin Outfit & Silver Prada Pumps at ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ LA Premiere

By Aaron Royce
Laura Dern
Laura Dern popped in blooming color on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

The “Big Little Lies” star arrived in a color-blocked Prada ensemble, featuring a light blue satin top with long sleeves and a mock-neck silhouette. The top was paired with a knee-length flared skirt in the same texture, albeit in a deep red hue. Dern’s ensemble was cinched with a black leather belt featuring the brand’s triangular logo as its buckle, as well as a large cocktail ring, sparkling drop earrings and a pink satin top-handle bag.

Laura Dern attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on June 6, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety
Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on June 6, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The actress took numerous stops to pose with her co-stars in the film, including Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWnda Wise and Jeff Goldblum.

Dern’s look was finished with an equally Prada-worthy touch: a pair of the brand’s pointed-toe heels. This style included a pointed-toe silhouette with squared toplines. Accented by matching buckled ankle straps, the set was topped with the brand’s triangular logo accent — a popular detail on many of its hit shoes this year. Finishing the set were thin heels totaling between 2-3 inches in height, completing Dern’s outfit with a gleaming shine.

DeWanda Wise, Alano Miller and Laura Dern attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on June 6, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety
Bryce Dallas Howard and Laura Dern a attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on June 6, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

“Jurassic World Dominion” completed its global tour with a premiere in Hollywood at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. The star-studded attendees included Heidi Klum, Lindsey Vonn, Christina Milian, Karrueche Tran, Terry Crews and Pete Wentz. The film, which stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, is the franchise’s sixth and final movie and debuts in theaters on June 10.

Discover Prada’s Fall 2022 collection in the gallery.

