Latto Glows in Edgy Neon Green Cutout Blazer Dress & Geometric Heels at MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet

Latto made a vibrant arrival at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ tonight. The “Big Energy” rapper is amongst a star-studded lineup of presenters at the annual ceremony.

Latto made quite the statement on the black carpet, arriving in a neon green mini blazer dress by Ludo Bokuchava. The closet staple was far from traditional and simple as it included a plunging neckline, cutouts on the bodice and lace detailing at the center. The garment also had a tiny skirt and side slant pockets.

Latto arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

(L-R) Latto and her sister at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

To further elevate the moment, the 23-year-old artist accessorized with sparkling oversized earrings and a round gold clutch. Latto styled her hair in an updo and let two strands frame her face. For makeup, she went with neutral glam and soft matte pout.

When it came down to shoes, the musician slipped into a pair of neon green mules. The silhouette was the perfect touch to her look. The shoe style had a square open-toe and was set on a triangular block heel.

Latto at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

