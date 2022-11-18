Travis Barker’s Son Landon Barker Slips On Heeled Ankle Boots at GQ Men of the Year Party

Landon Barker attends the GQ Men of the Year Party at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

Landon Barker put a sleek finish on all-black attire for GQ’s Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday. The 19-year-old rising star joined his father Travis Barker and stepmother Kourtney Kardashian at the event.

Landon appeared in a checkered suit. HIs outfit consisted of a knee-length blazer jacket and matching trousers. The textured overcoat had buttons on the bodice and included sharp, structured shoulders and wide slanted pockets. Adding a dose of edge to his ensemble, the musician accessorized with several small earrings and layered necklaces.

Landon Barker attends the GQ Men of the Year party at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

When it came down to the shoes, the Boohoo campaign star completed his look with a shiny pair of ankle boots. The leather silhouette had an elongated pointed-toe and sat atop a square block heel.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

(L-R) Landon Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

GQ’s Men of the Year Awards honor the top entertainers across film, music and sports, who also receive individual covers for the magazine’s December/January issue. Held in London on Nov. 16 and in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, this year’s Awards honorees included Zoë Kravitz, Brendan Fraser, Max Verstappen, Andrew Garfield, Stormzy, Sydney Sweeney, Jack Harlow, Joe Locke and Kit Connor. The annual occasion also included a star-studded guest list, including Megan Fox, Emma D’Arcy, Alexandra Daddario, Kourtney Kardashian and John Boyega.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Travis Barker’s grungy rocker style evolve throughout the years.