Lala Anthony Does Burgundy All Over in Embellished Dress & Satin Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Lala Anthony pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the 2022 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Power” alum is hosting the 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET.

For fashion’s biggest night, Anthony wore a deep burgundy dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a risky thigh-high slit. The gown also had side slant cutouts on the hip and a dramatic train.

Lala Anthony at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The “Think Like a Man” actress accompanied the look with a bedazzled flat-top hat that was tilted to one side. Behind the hat was a burgundy bow, which matched her ensemble perfectly. Anthony accessorized with a bevy of diamonds, including a pair of teardrop diamond earrings and bracelets that she wore on both wrists.

Related Alicia Keys Honors NYC Iconography With Dramatic Crystal Cape Dress & Hidden Heels at Met Gala 2022 Kylie Jenner Brings Wedding Dress Inspiration With Streetwear Twists to Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Hailey Bieber Brings Slick Drama to Met Gala 2022 in Silk Dress, Feather Cape & Strappy Stilettos

Completing her outfit was a pair of satin pointed-toe pumps. The heels rounded out her look as they included a triangular pointed toe, a high counter for extra support and a sharp stiletto heel.

Lala Anthony at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

Discover the Met Gala 2022 live arrivals in the gallery.