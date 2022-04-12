Lainey Wilson Straps Into Gold Metallic Platforms & Lacy Sheer Top at CMT Awards 2022

Lainey Wilson took bohemian dressing to new heights at the 2022 CMT Awards on Monday night.

While hitting the red carpet in Nashville, the “Rolling Stone” singer wore a sheer black crop top. The romantic piece featured thick piped cuffs with ballooned sleeves and a high neckline. Paired with it was a matching maxi skirt, featuring coordinating piping with metallic detailing and a thigh-high slit. Wilson completed the set with a reptile-embossed $645 Alexis Bitter clutch with a twisted gold handle. Her look was finished with gold rings, layered necklaces, dangling chain earrings and a spray of hair feathers.

Lainey Wilson attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville on April 11, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When it came to shoes, Decker opted for a similarly bohemian set of high heels. The star strapped into a pair of lace-up platforms, featuring thick soles and toe straps. The style’s sleekest element came from thin straps that wrapped around Wilson’s calves, tied at the back to create a lace-up silhouette. The pair gave her look additional drama from a slick metallic gold hue, as well.

A closer look at Wilson’s platforms. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The CMT Awards celebrate the top music videos and television performances by country musicians. The 2022 ceremony, broadcast from Nashville, will be hosted by Kane Brown, Anthony Mackie and Ballerini. This year’s event also includes numerous star-studded performances from Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and more. Nominations are led by Brown with four — including video of the year — as well as Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Cody Johnson with three each. The show will be airing live from CBS and streaming in Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.

