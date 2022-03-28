Lady Gaga Is a Modern Princess in Tulle Dress & Diamonds at Elton John’s Oscars Viewing Party

Lady Gaga was the picture of elegance for the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles.

The “Chromatica” musician posed on the red carpet at West Hollywood Park for the occasion, alongside John’s husband David Furnish and their children — also her godchildren — Levon and Elijah. Gaga arrived in a yellow tulle gown, featuring a strapless silhouette and flared skirt. Completing the piece were wide swathes of tulle draped around her arms, creating an elegant off-the-shoulder silhouette. Gaga’s look was finished with a glamorous sheen of diamonds — specifically, a platinum and diamond necklace, bracelet and stud earrings from Tiffany & Co.

Lady Gaga and David Furnish attend the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

When it came to shoes, Gaga’s footwear wasn’t visible beneath her voluminous skirt. However, it’s likely she donned a pair of light-toned or metallic pumps or strappy sandals for the occasion. The two high heeled styles have been top contenders for the most popular shoes at the Oscars, as seen on stars like Kristen Stewart, Regina Hall, Jessica Alba and more.

Lady Gaga, Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John, Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John and David Furnish attend the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

