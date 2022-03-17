Lady Gaga Towers in Angular Platform Pumps and Strapless Gown at NYFCC Awards

Lady Gaga served utter movie star glamour at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards (NYFCC) at Tao in New York City. The star arrived to accept the Best Actress award at the ceremony for her role in “House of Gucci.”

The Academy Award-winning actress arrived at the awards in a sweeping black gown by Jason Wu. Featuring a strapless curved bodice, the elegant number was complete with a dramatic tiered skirt. The piece was chicly accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a bracelet by Tiffany & Co.

Lady Gaga arrives at the New York Film Critics Awards at Tao in New York City on March 16, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Gaga continued her chic streak with heels that still brought her signature edge. The musician slipped on a pair of Amina Muaddi’s “Yigit” silk-satin Mary Jane platform pumps, which featured angular platform soles and pointed toes. The towering platform style gained a sleek edge with stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, bringing Gaga’s look a daring and monochrome finish in all black.

Lady Gaga arrives at the New York Film Critics Awards at Tao in New York City on March 16, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

A closer look at Gaga’s platform heels. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

The New York Film Critics Circle Awards (NYCC) 2022 were held at Tao in New York City, celebrating the top performances and achievements in film from the last year. Announced in December 2021, other winners included Maggie Gyllenhaal (Best First Film), Benedict Cumberbatch (Best Actor), Kathryn Hunter (Best Supporting Actress), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Best Supporting Actor), Jane Campion (Best Director), Paul Thomas Anderson (Best Screenplay).

