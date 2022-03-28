Lady Gaga Suits Up with Liza Minnelli in Sequined Tuxedo and Pumps at Oscars

Lady Gaga was utterly dapper while presenting the “Best Picture” winner alongside legendary musician Liza Minnelli at the 2022 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The “Chromatica” musician arrived onstage with Minnelli — who notably wore her own Tiffany & Co. Bone cuffs, designed by Elsa Peretti — for the announcement. For the occasion, Gaga wore a sharp black tuxedo, complete with a sequined jacket and bow tie. Giving the look a glamorous spin were a Tiffany & Co. platinum and diamond necklace and earrings.

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli present the “Best Picture” award at the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When it came to shoes, Gaga completed her look with classic black pumps. The style featured dark leather uppers with pointed toes. Completing the pair were stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height — giving her look a classic finish and sharp height boost. The high-heeled style was one of the evening’s most popular choices at the Oscars, with stars like Kristen Stewart, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sarah Paulson wearing sharp pumps by Chanel, Christian Louboutin and Bottega Veneta as well.

Gaga notably wore the same jewelry hours earlier with a yellow tulle gown, while attending the Oscars viewing party hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Lady Gaga and David Furnish attend the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

