×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lady Gaga Goes Old Hollywood in Chic Black Gown and Diamonds at Grammy Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
GAGA
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
View Gallery 64 Images

Lady Gaga brought timeless elegance to Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the Grammy Awards 2022 in the gallery.

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad