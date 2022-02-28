Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies.

The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing train and floral diamond necklace, ring and earrings, creating a look that was utterly elegant.

Lady Gaga arrives at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Feb. 27, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

When it came to shoes, the Grammy Award-winning musician gave her look a bold edge in one of her signature shoes: Pleaser Shoes boots. The lace-up boots, which often feature towering platform soles and sky-high stiletto heels, were one of her signature shoes in the mid-2010’s before making a comeback in recent years. The style, while mostly hidden beneath her dress, created a monochrome effect—and proved that Gaga’s rebellious streak was extremely present, despite her look’s classic movie star glamour.

A closer look at Gaga’s hidden heels. CREDIT: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place on The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET and is airing live on TNT and TBS. For the first time in the show’s history, it will also be put onto HBO Max the following day for anyone who missed the action or simply wants to relive it. Top nominees at the 2022 SAG Awards include “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog.” On the TV side, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” lead nominations. The ceremony will include an opening featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs. Presenters include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Plemons, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.

