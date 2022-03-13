Lady Gaga Stands Tall in 6-Inch Heels, Green Velvet Gown & Diamonds at BAFTAs

Lady Gaga stepped out in her latest look that exuded movie star glamour—with a twist—at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). The musician hit the red carpet with numerous stars, including Salma Hayek, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Daisy Ridley.

For the occasion, the “House of Gucci” star stepped out in a sweeping custom gown by Ralph Lauren. The elegant number was composed of dark green silk and velvet, featuring twisted textures, a deep neckline and flowing train. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a black feather-covered clutch, as well as sparkling diamond and emerald jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

Lady Gaga arrives at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, however, the Grammy Award-winning musician brought her signature punk rock flair in a pair of towering Pleaser Shoes boots. A staple of her early 2010s and recent 2020s wardrobe, Gaga’s go-to pairs from the brand feature boots with patent leather uppers, platform soles and stiletto heels totaling 6 inches or more in height. Though her black patent Pleasers weren’t fully visible beneath her gown, the boots still peeked out while Gaga posed for paparazzi on the red carpet.

Lady Gaga arrives at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

A closer look at Gaga’s Pleaser boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The British Academy Film Awards honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Rebel Wilson in London’s Royal Albert Hall, the in-person 2022 ceremony kicked off with a “James Bond” theme performance by Shirley Bassey in honor of the franchise’s 60th anniversary. “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” are leading the nominations, with stars like Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and Ruth Negga nominated for the event’s top awards.

