Lady Eliza Spencer Sharpens Up in Cutout Halter Top, Trousers & Heels at Golden Heart Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
Lady Eliza Spencer brought slick style to the red carpet for God’s Love We Deliver’s 2022 Golden Heart Awards in New York City.

Arriving to the Glasshouse on Monday night with sister Amelia Spencer, the royal posed in a black Michael Kors Collection outfit. Hailing from Kors’ fall 2022 collection, the ensemble featured a crystal-covered halter top with a keyhole cutout bodice, tucked into a belted set of black trousers. Adding an air of ’70s drama to the outfit was a faux fur shrug, as well as a metallic silver reptilian-embossed clutch. Sparkling diamond drop earrings, a bangle bracelet and several rings finished Spencer’s outfit.

Lady Eliza Spencer, jumpsuit, black jumpsuit, cutout jumpsuit, heels, Michael Kors, Golden Heart Awards, God’s Love We Deliver, New York City, NYC, red carpet, heels
Lady Eliza Spencer attends the 2022 Golden Heart Awards at the Glasshouse in New York City on Oct. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the niece of Princess Diana appeared to finish her ensemble with a set of heeled sandals. Her open-toed style included thin soles and toe straps with black uppers. The minimalist set created a clean and versatile base for her outfit, ideal for a night out.

Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer, gown, sequin gown, gold gown, stilettos, stiletto sandals, heeled sandals, sandals, jumpsuit, black jumpsuit, cutout jumpsuit, heels, Michael Kors, Golden Heart Awards, God’s Love We Deliver, New York City, NYC, red carpet, heels
Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer attends the 2022 Golden Heart Awards at the Glasshouse in New York City on Oct. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Golden Heart Awards annually celebrate and raise funds for charity God’s Love We Deliver, in partnership with Michael Kors. The 2022 gala, held at the Glasshouse in New York City and hosted by Billy Porter, honored Jessica Alba, Huma Abedin, Bella Hadid and Karen Pearl. The evening featured a dinner, live auction and performance by Lea Michele. Its guest list was equally star-studded, including Nicky Hilton, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Ari Parker and Ladies Eliza and Amelia Spencer in attendance.

