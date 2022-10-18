Lady Eliza Spencer Sharpens Up in Cutout Halter Top, Trousers & Heels at Golden Heart Awards 2022

Lady Eliza Spencer brought slick style to the red carpet for God’s Love We Deliver’s 2022 Golden Heart Awards in New York City.

Arriving to the Glasshouse on Monday night with sister Amelia Spencer, the royal posed in a black Michael Kors Collection outfit. Hailing from Kors’ fall 2022 collection, the ensemble featured a crystal-covered halter top with a keyhole cutout bodice, tucked into a belted set of black trousers. Adding an air of ’70s drama to the outfit was a faux fur shrug, as well as a metallic silver reptilian-embossed clutch. Sparkling diamond drop earrings, a bangle bracelet and several rings finished Spencer’s outfit.

Lady Eliza Spencer attends the 2022 Golden Heart Awards at the Glasshouse in New York City on Oct. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the niece of Princess Diana appeared to finish her ensemble with a set of heeled sandals. Her open-toed style included thin soles and toe straps with black uppers. The minimalist set created a clean and versatile base for her outfit, ideal for a night out.

Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer attends the 2022 Golden Heart Awards at the Glasshouse in New York City on Oct. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images