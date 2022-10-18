×
Lady Amelia Spencer Sparkles in Slashed Gown & Gold Stilettos at Golden Heart Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
Lady Amelia Spencer brought classic glamour with a modern spin to the red carpet during God’s Love We Deliver’s 2022 Golden Heart Awards in New York City.

Arriving to the Glasshouse on Monday night with sister Eliza Spencer, the royal posed in an asymmetric gold gown. Her sequin-coated number featured a single long sleeve and floor-length skirt, punctuated by a wrapped bodice that created a triangular side cutout. A thigh-high slit finished her ensemble, which was accessorized with a metallic gold snake-embossed clutch and diamond stud earrings.

Lady Amelia Spencer, gown, sequin gown, gold gown, stilettos, stiletto sandals, heeled sandals, sandals, Michael Kors, Golden Heart Awards, God’s Love We Deliver, New York City, NYC, red carpet, heels
Lady Amelia Spencer attends the 2022 Golden Heart Awards at the Glasshouse in New York City on Oct. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the niece of Princess Diana strapped into a set of metallic gold heeled sandals. Her party-ready set featured thin rounded soles, toe and ankle straps, covered in a reptilian embossments that matched her clutch. The mirrored pair was complete with thin stiletto heels, totaling at least 4 inches in height. The set provided a sleek height boost to Spencer’s outfit, while remaining glamorous and monochrome so as not to take away from its sparkle.

Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer, gown, sequin gown, gold gown, stilettos, stiletto sandals, heeled sandals, sandals, jumpsuit, black jumpsuit, cutout jumpsuit, heels, Michael Kors, Golden Heart Awards, God’s Love We Deliver, New York City, NYC, red carpet, heels
Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer attends the 2022 Golden Heart Awards at the Glasshouse in New York City on Oct. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Golden Heart Awards annually celebrate and raise funds for charity God’s Love We Deliver, in partnership with Michael Kors. The 2022 gala, held at the Glasshouse in New York City and hosted by Billy Porter, honored Jessica Alba, Huma Abedin, Bella Hadid and Karen Pearl. The evening featured a dinner, live auction and performance by Lea Michele. Its guest list was equally star-studded, including Nicky Hilton, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Ari Parker and Ladies Eliza and Amelia Spencer in attendance.

